New Boundary-Similkameen MLA met Oliver council

Members of Oliver council got to meet face-to-face with newly-elected Boundary-Similkameen MLA Donegal Wilson as she made an appearance before council Monday afternoon.

Wilson defeated incumbent Roly Russell in last October’s provincial election.

“I just wanted to come and introduce myself to the delegation here,” she said. “I actually didn’t know that I was at a council meeting. My apologies for not being super prepared.”

Wilson told council her primary constituency office for this part will be located in Keremeos and it is her hope the new office will be open for business by early March.

Whether it will be available to the public or not at that time remains dependent on a few other factors, but Keremeos is definitely where the new office will be operating from, she said.

Other constituency offices will also be available across the large geographical region, but those will be “pop up offices”, she said.

“Obviously, we have a huge riding,” she said.

She will be forwarding a request to the Town of Oliver at a later date to hopefully provide meeting room space for her to offer services to Oliver and area constituents, said Wilson.

“We will make a formal request for that,” she said.

Coun. Aimee Grice thanked Wilson for making the trip to visit members of council.

“Thank you so much,” she said. “I’m so glad you were able to come and say hello. It’s a huge geographical riding, so lots of ground to cover.”

Mayor Martin Johansen also thanked Wilson for taking the time to pay a visit.

He asked Wilson how she’s been received in the provincial legislature as a member of the Conservative Party and not the ruling NDP party and if she’s been successful in getting responses to issues from NDP ministers.

“Obviously, being in the opposition is not ideal and not the place I wanted to end up,” she said. “We have not actually gone to Victoria or to the Legislature yet.”

The Legislature will be recalled for Feb. 18, which is a long time since the election was held on Oct. 19, but she’s looking forward to getting to work and representing her constituents in this riding once she does get settled in Victoria.

“I have had some meetings with ministers,” she said. “I have been approaching with a sense of co-operation and a willingness to get things done. That’s been received well. Once we get into Question Period and things get pointy, I don’t know necessarily how far that co-operation goes. But I believe, in my career and everything, that you need to work together to find common solutions and I’m hearing a willingness to do that, at least from the ministry’s I’ve approached so far.”

Johansen said he only asked the question because he had taken a couple of visits to Victoria to meet with certain ministers and was assisted by Russell and he found those meetings to be very beneficial.

“I would like to have an opportunity to do that again with the Minister of Health and also the Minister of Water, Lands and Resource Stewardship, Minister (Randene) Neill ... about our airport and our land grant and stuff like that,” said Johansen.

Wilson said she’s met with Neill last week and “we have a good working relationship”

She is the shadow minister for Neill’s ministry, so she’s sure she will be able to assist, said Wilson.

“Perfect,” said Johansen.

She and Neill have some shared common goals they’ve agreed to work towards, said Wilson.

She would gladly help broker a meeting with Josie Osborne, the Minister of Health, once Johansen determines when he can make the trip to Victoria, said Wilson.

Wilson said she looks forward to returning to Oliver and meeting Johansen and members of council in a more informal setting, so they can get to know each other better.

Grice wished Wilson luck in getting set in Victoria and preparing for Question Period.

Wilson said the Conservative Party has made it clear they are to vote on issues with a “riding first” mentality, rather than along party lines.

“That allows me the flexibility to work with Ministers when I need to, as long as it’s in support of what we need here in Boundary-Similkameen,” she said.

