Popular Osoyoos fitness classes well over capacity this winter

Photo: Pixabay

Osoyoos morning fitness classes are overflowing with eager exercisers added to waitlists for the winter classes at the Sonora Community Centre.

In an official town committee meeting on Tuesday, director of community services Gerald Davis said the classes have been maxing out at 35 participants.

"Our total body fit and mobility and core led the way with 692 and 616 participants, respectively," Davis said.

Overall, the community centre saw over 4,300 membership check ins in the last quarter of 2024.

Mayor Sue McKortoff said one resident mentioned to her they were unable to attend full classes.

"Is it possible to phone and sign up beforehand, or is it mostly a first-come-first-served on those classes?" McKortoff asked.

Davis responded saying that classes are first-come-first-serve due to memberships.

"Hopefully we can try to do something. We did increase our numbers as we went along, but we are really at our upper limit right now," he added.

McKortoff said she is glad the classes are so well attended.