Town of Osoyoos facing angry renters over lakefront purchase

Photo: Sarah Crookall 7710 Main Street.

Pre-existing tenants of a house the Town of Osoyoos recently bought are in shock after they say the town "demanded their keys" while they were on vacation.

The 7710 Main Street two-bedroom house is sandwiched between the Holiday Inn and Coast Osoyoos Beach Hotel along Osoyoos beach, advertised as a "rare dual-lakefront experience."

"We are currently on holiday in Asia and found out from our landlord that while we were away, he sold the house we’ve been renting to the [Town] of Osoyoos," claimed Bailey Jaymes in a popular local Facebook group last week.

"They demanded the keys to the house and our friends/family who have been checking on the house for us are no longer able to enter the home. We have received zero contact information for our new 'landlords' though and we have received no written notice to vacate the property, nor is there any notice posted on our door."

Under the Residential Tenancy Act, the town would have been required to give the tenants notice of its intent to end tenancy, which would normally end at the fixed date outlined in the lease.

During a Jan. 28 council meeting, Osoyoos' chief administrative officer Rod Risling said the building was a "very strategic purchase."

"[It] not only ensures access to critical infrastructure, including the pump station wastewater line, but also eliminates the need to actually move that line, which would have a significant amount of risk associated with it also would have impacted businesses along the highway, and the cost of that project would have been likely in that $4 million range," he said.

Risling added that the acquisition would save tax payers money, and that the "unexpected issues on the transfer" are being resolved between all parties.

Osoyoos realtor Kevin Primeau has filed a Freedom of Information request regarding the sale he claims was done in secrecy via the town's lawyer.

Primeau said he issued the town's lawyer a copy of the tenant agreement three months before the closing date, not knowing who the buyer was. He claims he also emailed the lawyer several times since October asking for clarity on the buyer's intention for the property, and received a response eight days before closing.



"The Town’s claim that they were unaware of the tenancy is perplexing [...] The Town was also clearly aware that this was a rental property, as over the years I sent numerous letters and emails requesting that they stop trespassing on the property and respect the tenants’ privacy and quiet enjoyment," Primeau said in an emailed statement.

Jaymes, the renter, said she's received her keys back and once she receives direction from her lawyer she will speak further to media.

No claims have yet been proven in court