Photo: Contributed

The Town of Osoyoos released its February recreation program schedule at the Osoyoos Sonora Community Centre on Tuesday.

The additional programs include:

Feb. 6: Eating the Rainbow and saving the Bees, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Those aged 12 plus can learn how to choose a more colourful and healthful diet with food pollinated by beed. Madame Beespeaker will also go over bee-friendly plants to add to gardens.

Feb. 8 and 15: Back to Basics Pickleball Workshop - Intermediate Level, 1:45 to 3:45 p.m.

New players, aged 16 and older, can learn to play pickleball. The workshop will focus on basics on the game required to play.

Feb. 13: How to Get More Chocolate in Your Diet, 5:30 to 7 p.m.



Madame Beespeaker will explore berries and seeds that go well with chocolate. In this workshop, attendees will make some chocolate treats.

Feb. 14: Be My Valentine, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

This workshop for kids, aged 3 to 5, is aimed at making Valentine's Day crafts. Parents are required to attend but materials are provided.

Feb. 20: Sweet Treats with Haskap Berries, 3:30 to 5 p.m.

Haskap berries are bee pollinated fruits that are also nutrious and delicious. Madame Beespeaker will go over recipes with the early-blooming flowers in this workshop.



For more information on the February recreation programs and to register, click here.