Osoyoos' icy fountain looks like a scene from Disney's 'Frozen'

Photo: Osoyoos Kids

Osoyoos is a popular tourist destination thanks to its warm climate, but in colder months one spot looks like a scene out of Disney's "Frozen."

In a social media post on Monday, Osoyoos Kids shared two youngsters dressed in princess attire by the memorial fountain, which was looking like the fantasy kingdom of Arendelle, covered in layers of ice.

"Attention Osoyoos parents and grandparents: The cold never bothered us anyway," reads the post. "Bring your little Elsas and Annas to use their magic to freeze the water at the Arendelle fountain before the magic melts away!"

The kids were accompanied by a plushie Olaf and doll Elsa, making the scene look even more magical.

"It's a real life Arendelle in Osoyoos, B.C," another post reads.