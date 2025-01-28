South Okanagan vital service charity seeking donations to meet goal

Photo: Desert Sun Counselling and Resource Centre

Desert Sun Counselling and Resource Centre in Oliver/Osoyoos is grateful for recent donations to their Empty Bowls and Baskets fundraiser, and is still hoping more people in the community will step up to help meet their goal.

The non-profit organization offers counselling, family development, youth and senior services, housing, a crisis line, and much more to the South Okanagan community.

Empty Bowls and Baskets is their annual virtual fundraiser, running for its fifth year this season with a goal of $75,000 to ensure their services are accessible to all.

Desert Sun took to social media Monday to thank their most recent donor Linda Larson and the Women of Oliver for Women Society, who donated $1,000.

"We love the support from this community," they wrote.

"There's still time to donate before January 31st and get your tax receipt!"

Anyone interested in learning more about the organization or donating can visit them online here or pop by their offices at 762 Fairview Road in Oliver or 8701 Main Street in Osoyoos.

"Every dollar counts!"