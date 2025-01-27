South Okanagan Similkameen Pride gives out $1,500 in grants to local 2SLGTQIA+ programs

Photo: SOS Pride

The South Okanagan Similkameen Pride organization was thrilled to throw their Pride Winter Ball this weekend and dole out several community grants to local programs serving the 2SLGTQIA+ community.

SOS Pride held the event at the Venables Theatre in Oliver, and used the opportunity to give out three $500-each grants:

$500 to Rainbow Connection Penticton for their Saturday coffee socials in Penticton

$500 to Rock On Collective for their rock climbing program that "mentors marginalized individuals within the 2SLGBTQIA+ community"

$500 to Oliver Community Theatre Society to support their Teen Drag Workshop program

SOS Pride offers community grants up to $500, which can be applied for all year long. For more information, click here.