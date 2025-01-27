Get crafty and make your own welcome mat at Osoyoos resort

Photo: Spirit Ridge Resort
Winter crafters can look forward to creating their very own welcome mat Monday afternoon.
Fom 2 to 3 p.m., crafters will be able to paint their mat with an abundance of stencils available.
"Design and paint your very own custom welcome mat to give your doorstep a personal touch," reads the event listing.
What’s included:
- Everything you need to complete your welcome mat from start to finish.
- A selection of 68 unique stencils to choose from, ensuring a design perfect for your personality or home.
To reserve a spot email [email protected].
