Get crafty and make your own welcome mat at Osoyoos resort

Photo: Spirit Ridge Resort

Winter crafters can look forward to creating their very own welcome mat Monday afternoon.

Fom 2 to 3 p.m., crafters will be able to paint their mat with an abundance of stencils available.

"Design and paint your very own custom welcome mat to give your doorstep a personal touch," reads the event listing.

What’s included:

Everything you need to complete your welcome mat from start to finish.

A selection of 68 unique stencils to choose from, ensuring a design perfect for your personality or home.

To reserve a spot email [email protected].