252963
253066
Oliver/Osoyoos  

Get crafty and make your own welcome mat at Osoyoos resort

Create a personal welcome

- | Story: 529854

Winter crafters can look forward to creating their very own welcome mat Monday afternoon.

Fom 2 to 3 p.m., crafters will be able to paint their mat with an abundance of stencils available.

"Design and paint your very own custom welcome mat to give your doorstep a personal touch," reads the event listing.

What’s included:

  • Everything you need to complete your welcome mat from start to finish.
  • A selection of 68 unique stencils to choose from, ensuring a design perfect for your personality or home.

To reserve a spot email [email protected].

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Oliver/Osoyoos News

251164


251106
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
251826


Real Estate
5083781
1488 Bertram Street
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$878,000
more details
251164






Send us your News Tips!


251350


South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet

Peony
Peony South Okanagan BC SPCA >


252960


252765
South Okanagan Quick Links Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
244636