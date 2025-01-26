253240
253066
Oliver/Osoyoos  

Photos: Oliver firefighters recognized for service during annual awards night

Firefighters awarded

- | Story: 529848

Oliver firefighters were recognized for their service during an annual awards night on Saturday evening.

In a social media post on Sunday, the Oliver Fire Department shared photos from its annual awards and recognition night, held at the Flealess Hound Pub.

"This is an evening where we give thanks to our firefighters for the continued dedication to the department and to give recognition to achievements throughout the year," reads the post.

Awards for five years of service went to: Lieutenant Mike Ferreira and firefighter Glen Smith (pictured with deputy chief Rob Graham).

An award for achieving all requirements to be an interior level firefighter went to: Ryan Encina (pictured receiving his yellow helmet from deputy chief Rob Graham).

An award for 20 years of service went to deputy fire chief Rob Graham (pictured with chief Regner).

An award for long service and for becoming a life member went to Ret. Chief Bob Graham (pictured with deputy chief Rob Graham).

And the first award for firefighter of the year, as nominated by his peers, went to firefighter Jason Schafer.

"We thank everyone for their exceptional work throughout 2024 and are encouraged by their continuing support and dedication to the safety of the Town and Rural district of Oliver," continued the post.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Oliver/Osoyoos News

249475


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
251826


Real Estate
5092414
4345 Gallaghers Fairway S
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$989,900
more details
253067


252962




Send us your News Tips!


251350


South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet

Peony
Peony South Okanagan BC SPCA >


248520


253096
South Okanagan Quick Links Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
244636