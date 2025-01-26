Photos: Oliver firefighters recognized for service during annual awards night

Oliver firefighters were recognized for their service during an annual awards night on Saturday evening.

In a social media post on Sunday, the Oliver Fire Department shared photos from its annual awards and recognition night, held at the Flealess Hound Pub.

"This is an evening where we give thanks to our firefighters for the continued dedication to the department and to give recognition to achievements throughout the year," reads the post.

Awards for five years of service went to: Lieutenant Mike Ferreira and firefighter Glen Smith (pictured with deputy chief Rob Graham).

An award for achieving all requirements to be an interior level firefighter went to: Ryan Encina (pictured receiving his yellow helmet from deputy chief Rob Graham).

An award for 20 years of service went to deputy fire chief Rob Graham (pictured with chief Regner).

An award for long service and for becoming a life member went to Ret. Chief Bob Graham (pictured with deputy chief Rob Graham).

And the first award for firefighter of the year, as nominated by his peers, went to firefighter Jason Schafer.

"We thank everyone for their exceptional work throughout 2024 and are encouraged by their continuing support and dedication to the safety of the Town and Rural district of Oliver," continued the post.