Oliver/Osoyoos  

Mobile home completely lost following Friday's fire

Mobile home lost to fire

Oliver's deputy fire chief says the mobile home, which caught fire late Friday afternoon, was completely lost.

Crews were on scene near Highway 97 and Road 2 for a few hours, working to knock back the fire, but it progressed through the home quickly.

The structure was a rental and the occupants did not have renters insurance. No injuries were reported and residents were out of the home when emergency crews arrived.

The cause of the fire remains unknown and under investigation.

The Oliver Fire Department reminds the public to clear the area when emergency vehicles are en route.

