Oliver couple lose home, dogs in fire that took everything in minutes

Photo: Roxann Rojas Oliver house lost in Jan 16 fire.

An Oliver woman is still grieving but is grateful for community support after a sudden blaze destroyed her home and took the lives of her dogs.

Within minutes, Roxann Rojas' two-storey house was completely up in flames on the night of Jan. 16.

Just before 7 p.m., she smelled something funny and her husband went to check the basement. By then, the lower level of 100 Brauns Road was already blackened.

"At that point, he couldn't see the fire because it was just all black, and then the house just went up within minutes. It was just absolutely unbelievable," Rojas said.

The couple were able to get out and save four of their rescue dogs. Sadly, five of their other dogs did not survive.

"I do a dog rescue, so I had nine dogs; five of them didn't make it. It was pretty horrendous," Rojas said.

“The sad part is one of them was going to be adopted.”

That night, Rojas ended up in the hospital for smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

The matter has been turned over to insurance investigators after both Oliver and Okanagan Falls firefighters responded.

"Due to the fact that it's just at the border of our district, it was heavily involved by the time we got on scene. And so, it was pretty much just a defensive attack," said Rob Graham, Oliver deputy fire chief.

"It was starting to ignite some of the trees that were around the property, so [we were] keeping it from spreading any further than the structure."

Now, the couple and their remaining four dogs are living in a Penticton hotel while they search for a new home.

Community support

The Oliver community and beyond rallied behind the couple to support them, donating winter items and shoes, all of which were lost in the fire.

"I got out with my slippers and no coat, and so someone bought me a pair of boots, and other people brought clothes and things like that," Rojas said.

"We're getting things donated, but we can't take them because we don't have anywhere to take them to."

Emergency services helped put the couple up at the Sandman Hotel in Penticton.

The Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team took the surviving dogs in, but the animals had to be returned after a few days because they were struggling too much with the changes.

Rojas is a volunteer foster at Loved at Last Dog Rescue, which is actively collecting financial donations on the couple's behalf. She's also an animal behaviourist and is dedicated to rehabilitating problem animals.

The couple claim they were told by insurance that it could take one to three months to start cleanup on their house, and it could be two years to get them into new home.

Rojas said they are still looking high and low for a house, but are thankful for the support. She remembers the dogs she lost, pictured below.



For more information on the Rojas' fundraiser, email Loved at Last Dog Rescue at [email protected].