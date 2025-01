Photo: Contributed

Viewers can take a blast through the past of downtown Osoyoos to nearly 80 years ago thanks to a circulated photo from the 1940s.



In a post on Thursday, the Old Canada Series Facebook page shared the old 1946 postcard photograph, which received hundreds of likes.

The Osoyoos Mercantile and Vets Taxi can be seen along the Main Street strip.

