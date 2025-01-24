Oliver, Osoyoos fire crews tackle fire inside mobile home

Photo: Osoyoos Fire Rescue

South Okanagan fire crews worked hard to contain a structure fire from inside a mobile home on Friday afternoon.

Rob Graham, deputy fire chief said they were called out around 4 p.m. and once crews were on scene, found fire and smoke showing from the structure, spreading fast.

"Crews got on scene and quickly started to knock back the fire, it progressed throughout the home fairly quickly," he said.

He added that firefighters spent the majority of the evening knocking the fire back and getting access into the house to get everything contained.

Osoyoos Fire Rescue responded to the mutual aid request from Oliver as well, bringing an engine and four firefighters to the emergency request, which they shared on social media.

The structure has sustained fairly heavy damage from the fire, smoke and water.

Graham said the cause of the fire is under investigation and no injuries were reported. Residents were out of the home when emergency crews arrived.

A crew remains on scene to monitor the damaged structure, while most of the firefighters returned to their station.