Photo: Castanet

Rural Oliver has a new representative on the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen board of directors.

Area C director Rick Knodel died in early January, leaving his position with the governing body vacant.

As per the B.C. Local Government Act, his alternate director, Irwin Chahal, will step into that role if willing until the next regular election, due in 2026.

Chahal indicated he is indeed willing, saving the trouble of a by-election, and was sworn in earlier this month.