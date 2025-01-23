Woman encounters cougar with prey while walking Oliver's Hike and Bike Trail

Photo: Contributed Hike and Bike trail

A woman unexpectedly came in close contact with a cougar with prey while she was walking her dog near the International Hike and Bike Trail in Oliver Thursday morning.

At around 10 a.m., Beatriz Bosnjak was on the trail south of Oliver Parks and Recreation building near a bridge when she saw a cougar dragging a black creature.

"The cougar just took off up the hill, and my mom was like, 'I'm getting the hell out of here,'" said Marko Bosnjak, Beatriz's son.

Beatriz was about six feet away from the cougar when she noticed it. Luckily, Marko said, their dog didn't notice. It was off-leash at the time, and it could have been a much more dangerous situation.

"My mom just asked me to put it on a Facebook page, the Oliver community page, and just let people know to kind of just be cautious," Marko said.

"There's a lot of seniors and kids that go down the Hike and Bike (Trail); it's literally probably a kilometre away from the Parks and Rec."

Marko added that his mom likely wont' be letting their dog off leash anymore, and will be sticking to walks in town for a while.

Cougars are part of the environment in B.C. Some safety tips about cougars from WildSafeBC include: