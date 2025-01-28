Violent offender allegedly evicted from Osoyoos Elks building after residents cry for help

Photo: Contributed by an Elks resident, allegedly depicting Bryan Solberg on site.

A known violent sex offender has allegedly received an eviction notice from Osoyoos Elks Golden Villa, according to residents who say they have been "terrorized" by the man for years.



Over a dozen seniors living at the retirement home have written letters to B.C. Residential Tenancy, BC Housing, and Elks Canada asking for the man to be removed from the property, saying they feel "terrified" of his "intimidating" behaviour.

Brian Keith Solberg, 73, is a known sex offender considered to be at high risk for re-offending by the Correctional Service of Canada.

In 2018, Vancouver police issued a public warning about the presence of Solberg in the community, adding he posed "a risk of significant harm to the safety of teenaged and adult women, including strangers and acquaintances."

The many residents allege Solberg has been growling, making direct and indirect threats, yelling and swearing at them. Some women allege their cars have been vandalized following interactions with Solberg, resulting in expensive damage.

Additionally, residents claim, he has on numerous occasions physically prevented them from getting into their vehicles by blocking them.

One female resident told Castanet that the two years she has lived at the Elks Golden Villa have "been a nightmare." Solberg allegedly told the woman,"You're next," when crossing paths with her.

Now, she said she gets tremors when in Solberg's presence and tries to stay hidden in her room.

Another woman said she has had multiple panic attacks requiring medical treatment since interacting with the man. She said he has told her she "has to go."

Additionally, Solberg has allegedly dropped gifts at a woman's front door, later asking for them back in a moment of anger.

Many of the residents said they approached the local RMCP about their encounters, and did not get the impression much would be done.

"We continue to review each call from the Elks Golden Villa, however will not be able to provide further information while we look into each matter," said RCMP Sgt. Jason Bayda in an email.

Action was taken by the retirement home's operators in recent days.

In a letter sent to tenants on Friday, Jan. 24, the Elks Seniors Citizens Society said it installed video cameras around the building "due to recent vandalism of tenant vehicles, smoking on the property, as well as altercations between tenants."

The letter also warns against "swearing or yelling" at other residents in common areas.

According to the understanding of multiple residents who spoke with Castanet, eviction proceedings have begun against Solberg.

Osoyoos Elks Seniors Citizens Society, which operates the Golden Villa, declined to confirm or comment.