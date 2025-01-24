'It was a miracle:' Oliver man receives three different organ transplants in under a year

Photo: Contributed Dayton and Pat Hayes.

An Oliver man is thankful to be alive following three different organ transplants in under a year.

Pat Hayes has dealt with a faulty heart since he was born.

His first operation came at three months old when he couldn't yet walk. He's lived his life knowing his heart would deteriorate over time. Eventually, the time came when he required a new heart.

In August of 2023, Hayes underwent a complicated heart transplant. He survived, however, after the surgery, his liver failed.

"I was at death's door. I don't remember any of it, but from what my family tells me, they desperately needed a liver or I wasn't gonna make it. I had a matter of days," Hayes said.

Luckily, his doctors found a donor for his second transplant. "That was a gift from God," he said.

But after the liver transplant, six months after his heart surgery, his kidney stopped working, putting him on dialysis. At that point, it seemed like he couldn't catch a break.

By May of 2024, Hayes underwent another complicated transplant for his failing kidney.

"Either you do it, or you give up. Basically, I wasn't about to give up. I never had. I've got my son, and that's the first thing I think of."

Support from family and friends pulled him through on more than one occasion.

"I think it's pretty significant to have three organs transplanted. That's probably something that's very, very rare," said Bonnie Tosczak, Pat's friend and ex-wife.

The couple divorced in 2009, but have remained good friends since; they share a son together.

"It's a relief, it's a thankfulness. My son is 22, he's a young man and he's watched his dad suffer with this heart issue for a lot of years. But you never want to lose a parent young, so it just makes you grateful," Tosczak added.

On top of a challenging health journey, Hayes has struggled financially since going on disability, being unable to claim sick leave or unemployment insurance due to an application technicality.

"I've worked my entire life. I've worked since I was 16 years old. Somebody with a heart problem like I had would certainly not have to work if they chose not to," Hayes said.

"But growing up with it, I was always of the mind that I didn't even want to tell people that I had a heart problem. I didn't want to be treated any different than anybody else."

On disability, he receives $1,600, but even after cutting to the bare minimum, his expenses are $2,000. He's paying the difference on a $20,000 line of credit, which is dwindling with time. He said he's unsure how his return will look, depending on his recovery.

As such, Hayes' son, Dayton, put together a GoFundMe fundraiser for his father, writing, "He just needs a bit of a helping hand to get back on his feet financially. He has gone through so much in his life, and this would put his mind at ease."

The former welder thanks his family, friends, coworkers, doctors, nurses, and all who have supported him.

He said that although he's had some dark days, it could always be worse.

"A real eye opener for me was when I was at [G.F. Strong Rehabilitation Centre] and, I saw people that were needing prosthetics, people that are missing limbs, and it makes you see that it can always be worse.

"You look at the courage that these people have, and I look at them and I'm thinking, 'How do you get through this?'"