Off-leash dog near Osoyoos Lake causes woman's bike stroller to flip over

An Osoyoos woman took to social media to warn the public after an off-leash dog caused a problem for her family near Osoyoos Lake.

"Off leash younger dog attacked my leashed dogs (both under [two] years old) on the way home yesterday," wrote Anja in a post in a prominent community Facebook group, referring to a Tuesday, Jan. 21 incident.

"Effectively overturning my bike stroller, freaking out my young kid and causing a lot of fear for my dogs following the walk."

According to Anja in conversation with Castanet, an unleashed poodle started being aggressive with her two leashed dogs, who became agitated.

The incident allegedly resulted in her bike stroller being turned over. Her daughter, who was initially in the bike stroller, was frightened and got out of the way.

Anja said it's the second time an incident like this has happened to her.

At a recent Osoyoos council meeting, town staff said dogs at large are continuing to be a big problem in the resort municipality. Administration asked all owners to ensure their dogs are contained, secured, or on leashes.

Under Osoyoos' animal control bylaw, dogs must be leashed in public spaces, unless it is in a designated off-leash area. Violating the bylaw could result in a fine up to $2,000.