Extreme cold shelter to reopen overnight in Oliver as temperature dips to -8C

Photo: Town of Oliver

An extreme cold weather shelter is reopening at Oliver's Seventh Day Adventist Church on Similkameen Avenue Tuesday afternoon and overnight.

In a public notice on Tuesday, the Town of Oliver said the temporary shelter would be open again at 748 Similkameen Avenue.

The temperature is forecast to dip to -8C with the wind chill and gusts of around 10 km/h overnight, according to Environment Canada.

Starting at 4 p.m., the church will be open until 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The temporary shelter has been open, during the same hours, since Sunday.

"This shelter is the result of work between BC Housing, the Seventh Day Adventist Church and the Oliver Missions Society," reads the notice.

