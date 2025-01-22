253207
Oliver/Osoyoos  

Oliver distillery takes home medals at Canadian Whisky Awards

A South Okanagan distillery has earned multiple medals at the Canadian Whisky Awards.

Dubh Glas has called Oliver home for ten years, and during a recent competition against more than 200 entries from around the nation, two of its limited-edition releases stood out for "remarkable quality and innovation."

The winning liquors were their "Oh Yeah!" and "XVIII."

The distillery also won two silver medals for "Sand Between My Toes" and "Keys To The Kingdom."

"Being awarded such recognition is incredibly humbling," said owner and distiller Grant Stevely in a press release.

"It's an honour to be part of an industry that continues to grow and produce exceptional whiskies, and we're proud to be recognized on this stage."

Dubh Glas prides itself on producing quality complex flavours in shorter maturation periods than usual, proving, as they put it, that "maturity is not measured by age."

They use all British Columbian-grown barley, and aim to prove that craft distillers can compete on a broader stage.

"This recognition means so much to us as a small distillery," Stevely said.

"We are incredibly grateful for the support of our local community and whisky enthusiasts who continue to enjoy our releases."

