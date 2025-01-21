South Okanagan's first search-and-rescue dog dies; remembered for helping bring 'closure and peace'

Photo: OOSAR

Oliver/Osoyoos Search and Rescue's first search dog has died as a result of an undetected health issue.

In a social media post on Tuesday, the rescue team shared that K9 member Kaya had left the service and had passed.

"Kaya was OOSAR’s first search dog, and in her career had several finds that helped bring closure and peace to others," reads the post.

According to OOSAR, Kaya had a short and undetected health issue leading up to her death. However, she was still strong and vibrant.

"Up until her last hours, she was an energetic girl that not only loved to search but also was a loving companion to her handlers and family, Mike and Brenda Arychuk."

The search and rescue team thanked the Oliver Veterinary Hospital for their care and compassion.