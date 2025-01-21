Osoyoos Credit Union 'proud' to support mental health support for hospice care volunteers

Photo: Osoyoos Credit Union OCU's Ada Bulhoes presents cheque to Linda Larson, president of the Desert Valley Hospice Society

Osoyoos Credit Union was pleased recently to present the Desert Valley Hospice Society with a $3,000 grant towards a wellness program for their volunteers.

"These volunteers provide respite and vigil support, often spending countless hours with patients during challenging times," reads a post from the credit union shared on social media.

The hospice society is a registered charity that works hard to ensure there is quality end-of-life support for patients and families in the South Okanagan.

Volunteers are a cornerstone of their work.

The goal of the new program is to provide counselling services and wellness initiatives for those volunteers to ensure their emotional health is cared for.

Osoyoos Credit Union is happy to be part of that goal.

"We’re proud to support the people who give so much to our community."