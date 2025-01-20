Speed dating event to 'brew up some love' at Osoyoos cafe

Photo: Contributed

Those in Osoyoos can race the clock during a speed dating event and social mixer this Thursday.

"Ready to brew up some love before Valentine’s Day? Join us for a night of 'hot' connections," reads the event listing.



Starting at 6 p.m, the free event will be hosted by Gino's Coffee House and The Happy Paper Parlour, held at the Main Street cafe.



The businesses are advertising the night as an opportunity to meet your match or make lifelong friends.



To register for the speed dating event, visit Gino's Coffee House or The Happy Paper Parlour.