South Okanagan RCMP offer tips to stay off the Blue Monday blues

Local RCMP are sharing ways to protect against Blue Monday's effects, which is considered by some to be the most depressing day due to poor weather and financial stress post-holiday season.

In a social media post on Monday, the Penticton-South Okanagan-Similkameen Regional RCMP offered a handful of tips for the third Monday of January.

The RCMP's recommended coping strategies:

Reach Out: Connect with friends, family, or a mental health professional to share your feelings and seek support.

Practice Self-Care: Engage in activities that promote well-being, such as exercise, meditation, or hobbies you enjoy.

Call or text 9-8-8 anytime if you’re thinking of suicide, you are not alone.

For more mental health recommendations and supports across B.C., click here.