Osoyoos U18 player gets assist during Canada's world hockey championship win

Sarah Crookall

Osoyoos U18 defender Danica Maynard was credited with an assist during Canada's IIHF World Championship win against the U.S. on Jan 11.

"Danica is a player who always wants to win and always wants to do the right thing and always wants to do right by their teammates," said Garrett Festerling, Rink Hockey Academy Kelowna and Women's U18 head coach.

Maynard was joined by Kelowna teammates Alida Korte and Hayley McDonald for the final game in Finland.

"It's truly amazing," Maynard said of packing home her gold medal. "It still doesn't even feel real at this point. It just honestly feels like a dream, but being there and just experiencing it with my teammates and my friends is just amazing."

Though more stressful than most games, Maynard kept focus.

"I just thought we have to keep with our systems, keep with what our coach Vicky [Sunohara] was saying. Just got to play honest hockey."

Maynard's local coach says she lifts up other players with her positive attitude and coachable personality.

"She's a leading point producing defenceman in the CSSHL and is our leading defenceman and our most offensive, gifted defenceman on our team, not taking away from the other d-men we have, but she has an ability to do everything."

The small town gal was also joined by Sienna Vieira, who has played with her on Osoyoos ice over the years.

She has also watched her brother Andon Maynard play league hockey in the South Okanagan and for B.C. in the National Aboriginal Hockey Championships.

"He was my inspiration growing up. I always wanted to do what he wanted to do."

Maynard added that seeing the smile on Andon's face when she won made it feel just a bit more real. Her dad, Tyler Liebel, Jim Liebel, and Derek Ruck all helped her prepare at home.

She describes how she scored her assist in the big game against the U.S.

"It was on the power play, and it was a pass to Tiller. She had a great one timer that went into the net. And I think for me, it was just playing the game, seeing what options were open. She was open for that pass. I gave it to her, and she had a beauty goal."

In Kelowna, Maynard will have playoffs in March. Then, she will be moving to Pennsylvania State University to play hockey. Eventually, she said, she has her sights set on playing in the PWHL.

As a young woman and Metis player, Maynard said it's great to show she can play at the world championship level.

"I'd just say, follow your dreams, be confident with anything that you desire," she added.

"There's a bright future ahead for everyone. Even if you come from a small town, or a big city, anything, anything is possible, just keep doing you."