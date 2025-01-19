Extreme cold weather shelter to open at Similkameen Ave church in Oliver overnight

Photo: Town of Oliver

An extreme cold weather shelter will be open at Oliver's Seventh Day Adventist Church on Similkameen Avenue Sunday afternoon and overnight.

In a public notice on Sunday, the Town of Oliver announced the opening of the shelter, located at 748 Similkameen Avenue.

The temperature is forecast to dip to -6 C with a windchill and wind of 15 km/h, according to Environment Canada. Overnight, it's expect to get even colder, dipping down to -12 C.

Starting at 4 p.m., the church will be open until 8:30 a.m. Monday "during this cold weather period."

"This shelter is the result of work between BC Housing, the Seventh Day Adventist Church and the Oliver Missions Society," reads the notice.

