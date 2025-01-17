Town of Osoyoos gives first reading of 5-Year Financial Plan budget in special meeting, cancelling further meeting

Photo: Sarah Crookall

The Town of Osoyoos has finished their deliberations and will not be continuing discussions scheduled for Friday, after giving a first reading to the 5-Year Financial Plan budget on Thursday.

In a public notice, the town said the decision to cancel the special open meeting was made due to it not being required.

The budget has been a cause of contentious problems for the town and its residents,.

In March of 2024, following a long and contested budget process, Osoyoos adopted new council meeting rules via its code of conduct and procedural bylaws, after enduring what it said was harassment of council and staff.

This year, residents expressed frustration that the special open meeting to gather public input on the five-year 2025 budget. While residents were still able to address council through a five-minute delegation, they were required to be approved by council a day ahead of the meeting and reflect items on the most current agenda.

During last year's budget process, attendees were able to line up to speak during special open meetings.

The change made by the town falls in line with what other municipalities do for public speakers at meetings, including the City of Kelowna.

The Town said in their notice that before commencing deliberations on Thursday, council heard staff responses to questions and comments raised by members of the public from the meeting.



Council reviewed each proposed budget request, and first reading of the bylaw was approved unanimously and read for a first time.



"As Council completed their review of the budget at today’s meeting, there will be no continuance of the meeting to Friday, January 17, 2025. The January 17, 2025 Special Meeting of Council is therefore cancelled," the town added.

The 2025-29 budget documents can be read online here.