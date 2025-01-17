Osoyoos hospitality businesses could lose staff due to temporary foreign worker changes

Photo: Pixabay

Local businesses in the South Okanagan are clambering to keep hold of key staff due to changes to Canada's temporary foreign worker program.

Thursday afternoon, staff from a few Osoyoos hospitality industries gathered to discuss the impacts and the possible solutions of the program, which saw sweeping changes in the fall under the Labour Market Impact Assessment.

Now, temporary foreign workers in lower income positions, such as restaurant staff, can only work for one year instead of two. Additionally, applications for such position in areas where unemployment is six per cent or higher won't be processed.

In Osoyoos, the unemployment rate was hovering around 11.7 per cent, according to the 2021 census.

But the changes also mean work permits have already expired for some. And in the face of a several-month wait from backlogged applications, local hospitality businesses must either scramble to find temporary solutions or send workers back to their home countries.

For instance, Osoyoos' The Sage Pub now has 50 per cent of its kitchen staff with expired permits and applications denied or in a lurch, many of whom have been long-time employees who have settled in town.

“If it was as simple to hire Canadians we would all do it,” said Allan Redekopp, The Sage Pub owner.

The hospitality groups said hiring locally is more challenging due to a number of factors, including a small labour market and available housing.

In the meantime, hiring managers are trying to switch their foreign workers to visitor visas while attempting to reapply for work permits.

However, one resort is looking to send one of their staff back to their home country, since work visas are processed faster there.

Local HR professionals estimate those permits might not be approved until November of this year, despite the federal government recently claiming low-wage LMIA applications are processed in 67 business days.

The businesses are also trying to use other programs such as the Francophone mobility work permit or the work experience program.

But still, The Sage Pub's administrative bookkeeper Christine Martins said the pub's staff have become friends over time and seeing them go would be both professionally and personally difficult.

More to come