Community group grant applications re-open following funding approvals from Osoyoos council

Photo: Sarah Crookall

More community groups can apply for grant funding from the Town of Osoyoos after council agreed to re-open applications at a recent meeting.

During Tuesday's council meeting, members approved a total of $137,800 in grant funding to various community groups ahead of the budget adoption. Some grants included $4,000 to the Osoyoos Desert Society for accessible upgrades and $7,500 for Osoyoos Festivals Society Canada Day fireworks.

Council granted a sum of $75,500 from the Resort Municipality Initiative and $62,300 from the Community Service grant program.

A remaining balance of $24,500 from the RMI and $1,700 from the Community Service grant program was left.

During the meeting, Coun. Johnny Cheong asked when the town would be "opening up round two for additional applicants for grant funding."

Staff said applications could be ready for the second-last week of January.

Mayor Sue McKortoff asked whether it would be best to open applications now or hold off for reserve funding.

Members on the grant committee mentioned that some other groups have also asked for funding.

"We do tend to keep a contingency amount remaining, just in case, but it would be good because with some of these groups there's some time sensitivity to it, so at the very least we can receive the applications and we can make the decisions from there," said Cheong.

Coun. Jim King agreed, saying timing shouldn't be an issue.

"We did have a few late applications, which we had to turn down because they didn't fit the criteria, and there might be a few other nonprofits still looking for a few dollars," King said.

King added that the [majority] of the funding, which would be coming from the RMI, would be reserved for events.

For more information on Osoyoos' community group funding and the application process click here.