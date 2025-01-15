Shadow study hits council table showing peak during afternoon hours, staff say study not relevant

Photo: Sarah Crookall 6819 and 6821 Cottonwood Drive.

A shadow study for Osoyoos’ proposed three-storey Cottonwood Drive multi-unit townhouse, now complete, shows shadows would peak in the afternoon.

During a November council meeting on the proposed 19 housing units at 6819 and 6821 Cottonwood Drive, a resident asked for the study to be carried out as to how it would impact views of nearby properties. Council agreed to carry out the study on what it said was a "key property."

At Tuesday’s council meeting, staff presented the shadow study from ParaMorph Architecture, indicating that the most shadows would be cast in afternoon hours.

"We have since received that shadow study, [...] which demonstrates the shadows that are cast at different times of the day — 10 a.m., noon, and 3 p.m. — and this would be during the spring and the fall," said Shannon Duong, Planner, Town of Osoyoos planner.

"So, you can kind of see the most dramatic shadowing occurring during the afternoon."

Photo: Town of Osoyoos Shadow study for 6819 and 6821 Cottonwood Drive development.

Now, Osoyoos residents will have another opportunity to provide further input on the development, during an additional public hearing, due to procedure relating to new information being received by council.

However, the planner said they believe the shadow study “is not seen to be relevant to staff's assessment of the proposal.”

During the meeting, council approved rezoning both Cottonwood properties to Medium Density Residential.

Staff made it clear that with the adoption of the zoning-related bylaws, the developer would be able to change the design and sitting of the townhouse instead of being held to plans that have already been submitted.

"We can't necessarily tie them into what they've submitted at this point. So, with all that in mind, we do see this as not being particularly relevant to our assessment of the proposal, and we've maintained our assessment as has been previously presented," Duong added.

The upcoming public hearing for 6819 and 6821 Cottonwood Drive will take place on Feb. 11.