Photos: Oliver contestants duke out their taste buds during Hot Sauce Showdown

Lucky, or perhaps unlucky, participants tested their palate for heat at Firehall Brewery's Hot Sauce Showdown on Sunday.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Firehall Brewery shared photos of the Scoville-testing event, which saw "a hot n' spicy success" with over 50 people in attendance.

The showdown is in its second-year running, and this time eight people submit 18 different hot sauces..

Firehall's own brewer, Sid Ruhland, took home the prize for 'hottest sauce', voted on by four judges. Joseph Whyte won the "people's fave." Backyard Farm's Chris Van Hooydonk took home the "best in show" and junior contestant Harriet took runner up for "best in show."

"Chance Beauclair defied all Hot Sauce rules and logic and took 90 seconds to eat a basket of wings smothered in ALL the SAUCES, including Sid's and Soupertime Food for the Soul's super hot concoctions," continues the post.

"Big heartfelt thank you to our gifted and expert judges, Rees Stetsko, Savannah Gibb, Kirk Morrison and Kyle Campbell, and a massive thanks to all of YOU patrons for coming out and risking your mouths to this insanity!"