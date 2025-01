Photo: Canadian Hearing Services

People in Osoyoos will soon be able to communicate better with beginner American Sign Language classes this season.



On Wednesdays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., learners can join others in the ASL classes at the Sonora Community Centre, starting this February.

Classes are part of the new community centre scheduling and will be on until March 26.

For more information on the ASL classes or to register email [email protected].