Osoyoos CAO apologizes for 'unintentional' $307,000 error in 2025 budget package

The Town of Osoyoos' chief administrative officer has apologized for a $307,000 error made in recent 2025 budget documents due to an incorrect version that was added.

During Tuesday's council meeting, CAO Rod Rising said the error happened as a result of mixing up budget summary versions.

"I just want to apologize to council and the community for the mix up in the budget documents. There's no excuse, and we apologize for that," he said.



Last week, on Jan. 9 at 6 p.m., council held a meeting to receive public input on the 2025-29 financial plan, with three noticeable errors made on the budget's summary page, totalling $307,000 which was not accounted for.

On Jan. 10 at 4 p.m., the town issued a notice stating that some information in the budget package was itemized incorrectly. Municipal taxation figures of transportation, sustainability, and short-term rentals were missing funds, one that was large in particular.

As such, the municipality corrected the following:

Transportation, recreation and buildings funding of $3,000 amended to $153,000

Sustainability funding of $9,910 amended to $159,910, and

Short Term Rentals (STR) Regulations funding of $7,000 has been added

"As you can imagine, there's tons of spreadsheets. [...] And so there's multiple versions of documents, and early versions, templates. When it was being all put together, inadvertently, one [version] was chosen, then another [version] two and so, it was just a version control issue," Risling said.

"So, I really, truly apologize. It definitely was our fault — it wasn't, obviously, done intentionally. [The] last thing we want to do is to try to mix things up and make things more confusing, because the budget process itself is confusing enough."

On Thursday, Osoyoos council will review and provide input on the 2025 budget, including resident feedback from the Jan. 9 meeting.

2025-29 budget documents can be read online here.