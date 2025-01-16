Destination Osoyoos to work closely with local tourism businesses in 2025

Photo: Destination Osoyoos

Destination Osoyoos will be working more closely with local tourism businesses in 2025 as one way to enhance visitor traffic year-round.

Heading into the new year, the tourism organization will be promoting its partnering tourism-based businesses such as restaurants, wineries, and recreational options.

"Our efforts are focused on attracting visitors and connecting them with local experiences, helping businesses grow while ensuring visitors discover everything our vibrant region has to offer,” said Kelley Glazer, Destination Osoyoos executive director.

The organization is targeting people in B.C., Alberta, Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Washington, U.S. to visit the border town year-round.

As such, local businesses are being featured on social media, as well as other digital and traditional media platforms. Additionally, owners are given information on grants to increase funds.

Throughout the Okanagan and B.C., tourism groups have been increasing coordination efforts, both with one another as well as local, regional, and provincial partners.

Similarly, Oliver Tourism Association will also be engaging local businesses by profiling owners of restaurants, wineries, and destination businesses. The emphasis is on people and stories.



Much of the South Okanagan's grassroots tourism strategy is to manage recent Okanagan Valley visitor trends which is bringing fewer visitors in recent years following a booming post-pandemic industry.

"Destination Osoyoos promotes Osoyoos as a year-round destination, with a strong focus on growing shoulder seasons (spring, fall, and winter) while also enhancing summer marketing efforts to address recent fluctuations," the organization said in a submitted statement.

Some businesses, such as Mount Baldy Resort, have an array of winter attractions such as skiing and packages including winery tours, which is a focus of recent tourism efforts.

Destination Osoyoos additionally hosts key information for snowbirds and various year-round events.

The organization is the designated Destination Marketing Organization for Osoyoos and surrounding area tourism businesses.

For more information on Destination Osoyoos' visitor efforts click here.



To stay up-to-date on industry communications click here.