Local captures Oliver's McIntyre Bluff in a misty and serenely scenic photo

Misty, serene McIntyre Bluff

A South Okanagan local recently captured the region's beauty highlighted in an array of misty blue hues.

On Sunday morning, Connie McNickle White was heading south from Oliver when she came upon a vista so striking she had to stop.

"I was driving to Osoyoos and there was a really cool mist and when I saw McIntyre Bluff with the mist I had to stop and capture the moment! So serene," she said.

The photo received hundreds of likes in a community Facebook group where people commented on the beauty of the photo and the Okanagan Valley.

