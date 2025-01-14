Venables Theatres to host anticipated events, including Cuban music Grammy winner

Photo: Alex Cuba, Facebook

Those in the South Okanagan can enjoy two highly anticipated shows at the Venables Theatre in Oliver this month, including a drag ball and a musical performance from a Grammy and two-time Juno winner.

Alex Cuba

On Jan. 24 at 7:30 p.m.,, enjoy Cuban-World music from Grammy and Juno winner Alex Cuba thanks to the South Okanagan Concert Series.



"Born Alexis Puentes in Artemisa, Cuba and now living in Smithers. His first musical memory was playing claves (a Cuban rhythm instrument) at the age of [four] alongside his father on national TV, and went on to study guitar, then electric and upright bass, touring and recording nationally and internationally, before moving to Canada in 1999," reads the event listing.

In 2022, he won a Grammy for Best Latin Pop Album for “Mendó.” Additionally, he won two Junos in 2006 and 2008 for his first two albums. He sings in both Spanish and English.



“I always believed, from the beginning of my career in Canada, that if music is beautiful, it will cross the language. Because we are all humans," Cuba said in a statement.

For more information on Alex Cuba and to buy tickets

Pride Winter Ball

Photo: South Okanagan Similkameen Pride

On Jan. 25 from 7 to 11 p.m., enjoy an evening out at the extravagant Pride Winter Ball, presented by South Okanagan Similkameen Pride.

"Back by popular demand, this year's extravaganza promises to be unforgettable," reads the event listing



"Hosted at the stunning Venables Theatre in Oliver, envision striking a pose with your friends on the grand staircase, feeling like royalty for the night."

Oliver drag queen Ginny Tonyk will MC the event. The night's music will be presented by DJ Splendid Bastard. Additionally, a charcuterie buffet from Oliver Eats will be available.



"Let's make this night a dazzling celebration of love and acceptance. See you on the dance floor!"

The Pride Winter Ball event is 19+. Reduced and free tickets are available for those who need them.

To buy tickets