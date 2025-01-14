Osoyoos council to go over 2025 budget following public input meetings

Photo: Sarah Crookall

Osoyoos council will review and provide input on the 2025 budget, including resident feedback, on Thursday.

At 9 a.m., members will meet at Town Hall "to discuss and make decisions on the 2025-2029 five-year financial plan."

In a notice issued on Monday, the Town of Osoyoos clarified that Thursday's special meeting is for council deliberation and "not a forum for public speaking."

However, residents can provide written input on the agenda by Wednesday at noon. If council decides more time is required, it will meet again on Friday at 9 a.m.

Last week, council received public input on the five-year financial plan, with a handful of suggestions made by residents.

Following the special open meeting, the town issued a notice stating that some information in the budget package was itemized incorrectly.

"All other information including the detailed financial plan and supporting documentation is correct as previously circulated and has not changed, but the summary information (Highlighted Changes for the 2025-2029 General Operating Budget - 5 page Report) starting on page 10 of the updated budget package has been amended as follows:"

Transportation, Recreation & Buildings funding of $3,000 amended to $153,000

Sustainability funding of $9,910 amended to $159,910, and

Short Term Rentals (STR) Regulations funding of $7,000 has been added

2025-29 budget documents can be read online here.

Thursday's special meeting can be viewed here.