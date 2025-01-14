247694
Oliver/Osoyoos  

Osoyoos snowbirds meet and greet at local brewery

Calling all snowbirds

Osoyoos snowbirds enjoying the mild South Okanagan winter will have a chance to meet and chat on Wednesday.

From 3 to 5 p.m., the temporary residents will be able to enjoy beer, cider, cocktails, and wine on happy hour pricing at Backroads Brewing Company.

"An afternoon of hanging around with some fellow snowbirds while also getting to know [your] local brewery," reads the event description.

Non-alcoholic beverages will also be available.

For more information on the snowbirds meet and greet email [email protected].

