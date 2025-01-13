250671
Oliver/Osoyoos  

Art show features celebrated Osoyoos photographer and winner of 2025 poster award

Local photographer lauded

A celebrated local photographer took home the 2025 best poster award from The Art Gallery Osoyoos.

Greg Reely won with his 'Aurora Chief' photo, featuring the Osoyoos Indian Band sculpture of Virgil Smoker Marchand against the backdrop of the auroras.

Earlier this month, The Osoyoos Art Gallery announced the winner of its poster contest. As of last Thursday, the gallery is showcasing some of Reely's work.

"I’m honoured to be selected for this years poster contest at the Art Gallery Osoyoos," said Reely on social media.

Reely will have limited edition poster prints at the gallery, and a poster signing event will take place this Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m.

Additionally, residents will be able to vote on the people's voice award until Feb. 1.

The latest poster show will run until Feb. 9.

