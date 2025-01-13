More meetings with community groups needed to create Osoyoos parks master plan

Photo: Osoyoos Lawn Bowling Club

Consultants are hoping to further meet with community groups to discuss the Osoyoos parks master plan this week.

Ahead of Tuesday's council meeting, a staff document indicates further consultation was requested by both consultants and community groups to help form the latest master plan.

During initial plan preparations, ISL consultants met with several groups and clubs, which "raised concerns that should be discussed in more detail to ensure user groups such as lawn bowling, pickleball and beach volleyball have input on the direction of the parks master plan."

"The consultants are proposing to hold virtual interviews and discussion sessions with the seniors' center, beach volleyball, pickleball and lawn bowling," reads the document prepared by Gerald Davis, director of community services.

"These discussions would include participation, membership figures and trends, facility usage, expectations for activity space and potential solutions. They will conclude the plan by organizing a final hybrid open house."

As such, ISL has asked for an additional $7,000 to do further consultation with community groups and complete the master plan. The master plan budget was initially proposed at $100,000 and staff has recommended the extra $7,000 comes from the town's contingency fund.

If approved by council on Tuesday, ISL is slated to meet with community groups starting Jan. 17.