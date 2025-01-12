252816
Oliver/Osoyoos  

Osoyoos Museum hosts candle making workshop to kick off 2025

New year, new crafts

Crafters in Osoyoos can learn how to make their own soy candle in one of the first local workshops of the year.

On Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m., candle makers can kick off 2025 with the Glass and a Class event series at the Osoyoos Museum.

"What better way to start the new year than by learning something new," reads the event listing.

"Taught by Kelly, of Desert Rose Living, in this workshop you will explore different essential oils to create your own scented blend and learn how to pour the perfect soy candle."

According to the listing, all supplies will be included such as a 10 oz vessel and wicks. Additionally, a beverage will be included with a ticket.

For more information on the Glass and a Class-Candle Making event and to buy tickets click here.

