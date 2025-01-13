Osoyoos residents upset over open public input meeting requirements to speak

Photo: Sarah Crookall

Some Osoyoos taxpayers are expressing frustration over the town's open public input meeting requirements to speak following a meeting on Thursday.

On Jan 9, council met at the Sonora Community Centre to hold a special open meeting to gather public input on the five-year 2025 budget.

Confusion arose from community attendees and online viewers who incorrectly believed the special open meeting meant an open microphone for all.

During last year's 2024 budget process, attendees simply lined up to speak during special open meetings at the Sonora Community Centre.

However, in March of 2024, following a long and contested budget process, Osoyoos adopted new council meeting rules via its code of conduct and procedural bylaws, after enduring what it said was harassment of council and staff.

The Town of Osoyoos amended the bylaws, setting out procedures around interruptions to council meetings, harassment, and conduct that ties up the business of council from being carried out.

For example, signs are no longer allowed at council meetings and presentations can't contain defamatory or discriminatory content.

Residents are still able to address council through a five-minute delegation, but they must be approved by council a day ahead of the meeting and reflect items on the most current agenda.

Other municipalities follow similar guidelines for public speakers at meetings, including the City of Kelowna.

During Thursday's 18-minute public input session, council heard from two residents and received written feedback from two others.

One attendee said the town should redirect funds for staff housing to improving current buildings and hiring staff. Another participant said the municipality should hire an internal engineer rather than contracting engineers to save money.

Following the special open meeting, the town issued a notice stating that some information in the budget package was itemized incorrectly.

"All other information including the detailed financial plan and supporting documentation is correct as previously circulated and has not changed, but the summary information (Highlighted Changes for the 2025-2029 General Operating Budget - 5 page Report) starting on page 10 of the updated budget package has been amended as follows:"

Transportation, Recreation & Buildings funding of $3,000 amended to $153,000

Sustainability funding of $9,910 amended to $159,910, and

Short Term Rentals (STR) Regulations funding of $7,000 has been added

Osoyoos council will go over last week's public input and further matters related to the 2025 budget during a meeting on Jan. 16.

Residents can write in to council regarding the budget by Jan. 15 at noon.