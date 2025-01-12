South Okanagan mental health fundraiser deadline extended as donations fall well below target

Photo: Desert Sun Counselling and Resource Centre

A South Okanagan mental health organization has extended its holiday fundraiser deadline, as donations fell $20,000 below last year's numbers.

Earlier this month, Desert Sun Counselling & Resource Centre said it received $40,000 of its $75,000 fundraising goal to support local mental health programs this past year.

The Empty Bowls and Baskets fundraiser supports clients' needs at the Desert Sun Counselling and Resource Centre through 24 programs such as family programs, safe housing, and crisis support.

In 2023, Desert Sun raised $68,000 from the campaign, and the organization was hoping to raise $75,000 in 2024.

While the organization is thankful for funds raised so far, it acknowledged that this year has been tough for many.

“We are so grateful to everyone who has supported our 2024 Empty Bowls and Baskets Campaign,” Desert Sun said in a social media post.

“We know this has been a tough year for many, and we deeply appreciate every single donation received so far.”

As such, Desert Sun is extending the fundraising campaign until the end of January thanks to the federal government's charitable donations extension deadline of Feb. 28, due to the Canada Post strike ahead of the holiday season.

“Every dollar makes a difference, and we are truly grateful to live and work in such an amazing, supportive community,” continues the post. “Together, we can make a lasting impact. Thank you for considering a donation and for sharing this message with others who may wish to help.”

For more information on Desert Sun Counselling and Resource Centre and the Empty Bowls and Baskets fundraiser click here.