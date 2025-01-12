Oliver Osoyoos Search and Rescue team growing with largest new member intake

Photo: OOSAR

The Oliver Osoyoos Search and Rescue team announced an exciting growth for their crew, seeing one of the largest intakes their team has done.

The SAR team shared to Facebook on Friday that they welcomed 14 new Members in Training.

"Over the next few months they will be participating in the JIBC Ground Search and Rescue course taught in house by our instructors and senior members," they added.

Open house recruitment meetings have been held over the last few months to give potential members more information.

The initial Ground Search and Rescue (GSAR) training is approximately 97 hours, one night a week and a few weekends, along with a couple of online courses, according to OOSAR.

"Once you have completed your training and become a regular member, we ask members to make 50 per cent of our weekly training nights in a year," they added.

OOSAR averages 18 tasks a year, with some years being closer to 30.

The 100 per cent volunteer organization services a vast area of the South Okanagan.

For more information on OOSAR response team click here.