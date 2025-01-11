South Okanagan Similkameen Pride Society Winter Prom tickets now on sale

Photo: SOS Pride Society

For the third year running, the South Okanagan Similkameen Pride Society will be hosting Winter Prom.

The Pride Winter Ball will be at Oliver's Venables Theatre on Saturday, Jan. 25, with food from Oliver Eats Ltd., a cash bar for drinks and DJ Splendid Bastard bringing the tunes.

The society said there are three price options available based on attendees budgets, with $50.00 ticket plus donation to support SOS Pride, a $35.00 regular priced ticket and $20 reduced price for accessibility.

SOS Pride said to contact them directly for further reduced options or comped tickets at [email protected] or message them through SOS Pride Facebook page.

ASL interpreters will be onsite to support our deaf community in attendance.

People can choose to dress to impress, whether it's getting dolled up, draged up, glammed up, or punked up, outfits are welcome to make everyone feel their best.

Friends and family are always welcome, and attendees are encouraged to invite and bring along the allies in their life.

The celebration kicks off at 7 p.m. and lasts until 11 p.m.

