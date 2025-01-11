Town of Oliver opens up Spirit of Oliver nominations for local volunteer or non-profit organization

Photo: Casey Richardson

Get ready for the 20th Annual Spirit of Oliver Awards.

The Town of Oliver announced on Friday that nominations have opened to celebrate the volunteers that are the backbone of the community.

"Their tireless efforts and willingness to share knowledge, expertise, and experiences enriches the lives of many. The Spirit of Oliver Awards celebrate and recognize the dedication and generosity of the many volunteers that bring our town together," the town said in their announcement.

"Now it is your turn to shine the spotlight on a local volunteer or non-profit organization – Submit your nominations for the 20th Spirit of Oliver Awards."

Nominations will be open from Friday, Jan. 10, 2025 to Friday, March 14, 2025.

Nominations are received for the following award categories: the Community Roots Award, Group Award, Youth Award, Individual Adult or Couple Award and Community Builder Award.

The 20th Annual Spirit of Oliver Awards Ceremony will take place on Thursday, May 1, 2025.

Find more information and to submit a nomination, head to www.oliver.ca/spiritawards