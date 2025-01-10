Community Lift Program gets South Okanagan seniors to vital medical appointments

Photo: Desert Sun Counselling & Resource Centre Community Lift Program bus.

South Okanagan seniors are more easily getting to vital medical appointments and running errands thanks to the new Community Lift Program.

In November, Desert Sun Counselling & Resource Centre started the new program after it was identified as a much-needed service in absence of adequate rural bus service.

One day a week the bus takes seniors in Osoyoos, Oliver, and OK Falls to Penticton and Kelowna hospitals at $5 and $10 per person, respectively.

Additionally, travellers are able to book trips, such as errands, on Wednesday and Thursday for $2.50.

Desert Sun staff say the service picks people up at their homes and drops them off at their desired locations. The bus is equipped with three wheel chair spots.

The new program got off the ground through funding from the United Way, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, as well as the Towns of Oliver and Osoyoos.

To use the Community Lift Program residents are asked to give 48-72 hours notice by calling 250-495-6925.