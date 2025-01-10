253085
253066
Oliver/Osoyoos  

Community Lift Program gets South Okanagan seniors to vital medical appointments

Helping seniors visit doctors

- | Story: 526715

South Okanagan seniors are more easily getting to vital medical appointments and running errands thanks to the new Community Lift Program.

In November, Desert Sun Counselling & Resource Centre started the new program after it was identified as a much-needed service in absence of adequate rural bus service.

One day a week the bus takes seniors in Osoyoos, Oliver, and OK Falls to Penticton and Kelowna hospitals at $5 and $10 per person, respectively.

Additionally, travellers are able to book trips, such as errands, on Wednesday and Thursday for $2.50.

Desert Sun staff say the service picks people up at their homes and drops them off at their desired locations. The bus is equipped with three wheel chair spots.

The new program got off the ground through funding from the United Way, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, as well as the Towns of Oliver and Osoyoos.

To use the Community Lift Program residents are asked to give 48-72 hours notice by calling 250-495-6925.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Oliver/Osoyoos News

251164


251344
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
251826


Real Estate
5032568
#28 2161 Upper Sundance Drive
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$707,500
more details
253067


252640




Send us your News Tips!


248923


South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet

Dorothy
Dorothy South Okanagan BC SPCA >


249355


253053
South Okanagan Quick Links Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
252285