Osoyoos council to receive further public feedback on 2025 budget tonight

Photo: Sarah Crookall

Osoyoos council will hear more from residents on the town's 2025-29 budget during a special open meeting Thursday evening.

At 6 p.m., the meeting will take place at the Sonora Community Centre.

The Osoyoos' preliminary 2025 budget plan, which has not yet been adopted, shows a 9.65 per cent increase or water user fees, a 6.63 per cent increase in sewer user fees, and a 3 per cent increase is proposed for garbage/recycling user fees for the year.



Leading up to the meeting, the town has received written feedback on the financial plan.



One resident commented on high taxes being due to a neglect on infrastructure, adding that priorities have been askew. Another resident suggested that upgrades, including parks improvements, be put on hold or funded through sponsorship.

Osoyoos residents have taken a close reading of financial documents following the town's contentious 2024 five-year budget process, which initially proposed a 40 per cent tax hike related to largely related to beleaguered water infrastructure. The tax hike was later reduced to 26 per cent following public backlash.

Two pre-registered participants will have five minutes to speak.

To view related budget documents click here.

View the special open meeting livestream here.