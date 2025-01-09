Hwy 3 collision west of Bridesville leaves one dead and two injured

Photo: Contributed

A serious collision west of Bridesville, which stalled traffic on Highway 3 Wednesday afternoon, resulted in one death.

At around 2:20 p.m., Osoyoos RCMP responded to the collision approximately 3 km west of Bridesville near Summit RV Resort.

According to police, an eastbound vehicle crossed into the path of a westbound vehicle, which led to traffic delays via single alternating traffic until roughly 7 p.m.

"Road conditions were wet and sanded and in relatively good condition at the time of the collision," said RCMP Sgt. Jason Bayda in an email.

"The investigation is ongoing and factors that caused the east bound vehicle to cross into oncoming traffic is not yet determined."

The incident left a 75-year-old female driver dead, and two occupants of the other vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries.

"This is the second fatal collision on this stretch of highway in the past [three] days and our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of all involved," Bayda said.