Highway 3 near Bridesville cleared following earlier vehicle incident

Photo: DriveBC/Google Maps
UPDATE 7:37 p.m.
DriveBC said in an update that Highway 3 in the Bridesville area has been cleared following an earlier vehicle incident that had reduced the road to a single-lane.
ORIGINAL: 4:40 p.m.
Highway 3 in the Bridesville area is reduced to single-lane alternating traffic.
On Wednesday afternoon, DriveBC reported the traffic interruption, which is due to a vehicle incident.
Anarchist Mountain Fire Department crews are on scene, according to a social media post.
The closure is reportedly in the Summit RV Resort area, between Wagon Wheel Road and Johnson Frontage.
Drivers are advised to expect traffic control.