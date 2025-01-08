250988
253066
Oliver/Osoyoos  

Highway 3 near Bridesville cleared following earlier vehicle incident

Vehicle incident cleared

- | Story: 526557

UPDATE 7:37 p.m.

DriveBC said in an update that Highway 3 in the Bridesville area has been cleared following an earlier vehicle incident that had reduced the road to a single-lane.

ORIGINAL: 4:40 p.m.

Highway 3 in the Bridesville area is reduced to single-lane alternating traffic.

On Wednesday afternoon, DriveBC reported the traffic interruption, which is due to a vehicle incident.

Anarchist Mountain Fire Department crews are on scene, according to a social media post.

The closure is reportedly in the Summit RV Resort area, between Wagon Wheel Road and Johnson Frontage.

Drivers are advised to expect traffic control.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Oliver/Osoyoos News

249475


252448
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
251826


Real Estate
5092414
4345 Gallaghers Fairway S
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$989,900
more details
249475






Send us your News Tips!


252388


South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet

Willow
Willow South Okanagan BC SPCA >


251073


253053
South Okanagan Quick Links Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
252655