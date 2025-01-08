Highway 3 near Bridesville cleared following earlier vehicle incident

Photo: DriveBC/Google Maps

UPDATE 7:37 p.m.

DriveBC said in an update that Highway 3 in the Bridesville area has been cleared following an earlier vehicle incident that had reduced the road to a single-lane.

ORIGINAL: 4:40 p.m.

Highway 3 in the Bridesville area is reduced to single-lane alternating traffic.

On Wednesday afternoon, DriveBC reported the traffic interruption, which is due to a vehicle incident.

Anarchist Mountain Fire Department crews are on scene, according to a social media post.

The closure is reportedly in the Summit RV Resort area, between Wagon Wheel Road and Johnson Frontage.

Drivers are advised to expect traffic control.